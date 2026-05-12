NBAA Celebrates Successful 2026 Maintenance Conference in NOLA

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) recently hosted its annual maintenance conference in New Orleans, Louisiana, with the theme “Big Easy, Bright Futures.”

NBAA’s 2026 Maintenance Conference welcomed 1,000+ attendees from 44 states and five countries, with 42% of the crowd joining the event for the first time.

NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen opened the conference by highlighting how crucial aviation maintenance professionals are to aviation safety. He said, “In business aviation, we’re safety first, and safety always.”

“There’s no group that cares more, and has a bigger impact on safety, than the technicians,” added Bolen.

The event allowed technicians and other professionals in business aviation and maintenance to:

Attend education sessions and keynote speeches

Explore the exhibit hall of 150+ companies

Engage in professional networking

Elliott Aviation’s Senior Director of King Air Maintenance Sales and Programs Mike Saathoff said, “We’ve been able to connect with our key contacts and combine a number of visits with a lot of customers, all in a three-day event.”

Kellie Roby, CAM, vice president of safety services with Polaris Aero, commented, “Business aviation is a relationship-based industry; at this conference, we build our relationships and make sure that our customers feel cared for and supported.”

She added, “It’s really hard to do that via email and virtually, so it’s great to be in-person, shaking hands and getting to know one another.”

To kick off the programming, keynote speaker David Rendall invited attendees to reframe their perspectives when thinking about their flaws, finding ways to view them as strengths.

Rendall said, “If we want people to have brighter futures, we have to change the way we see ourselves and each other. We succeed because of our weaknesses, not in spite of them.”

The 2026 NBAA Maintenance Conference also offered a lineup of education sessions from experts in business aviation maintenance, covering topics like:

Solutions for the AMT shortage

Artificial intelligence (AI) in aircraft maintenance

Tips for workforce development

Advice on safety management systems

Guidance on aircraft integrity

Discussing the value of the education sessions and the show’s programming overall, Pulsar VP of Customer Success Meredith Hedwall said, “The show has been amazing. We will be back next year, with plans to include this event in our list of ‘must-dos’ every year.”

One standing-room-only session—presented by FAA Safety Team Program Managers Steve Steele and Paul Gillenwater—outlined important online tools for maintenance managers from the FAA, including:

Airworthiness Certification Portal

Dynamic Regulatory System

Service Difficulty Reporting System

Education sessions

The 2026 Maintenance Conference highlighted the importance of workforce development and mentorship amid the ongoing AMT shortage.

“The success of the 2026 NBAA Maintenance Conference reinforces a critical industry imperative,” said NBAA Senior Vice President Events and Professional Engagement Jo Damato, CAM.

Damato continued, “We must redouble our commitment to attract, retain, develop and celebrate a skilled workforce ready to lead a future defined by rapid change on many fronts.

“This week’s conference underscored that future-focused mindset and fueled a momentum that will carry into NBAA’s Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), with a particular onsite emphasis on maintenance education and engagement,” said Damato.

A related focus of the conference was the crucial need for investment in the aviation maintenance workforce from across the industry. The event raised more than $23,000 to make future maintenance scholarships possible, using a silent auction and a raffle for a Snap-on toolbox.

The NBAA’s Maintenance Committee also presented 27 aspiring AMTs with scholarships, such as:

Maintenance AMT Scholarships

Hilsmann Memorial Scholarships

For aviation maintenance students and technicians new to the industry, the Maintenance Conference hosted opportunities like targeted receptions to help young professionals to:

Build their professional network

Connect with potential mentors

Learn about career opportunities

Reflecting on the week, NBAA Senior Vice President, Safety, Security, Sustainability and International Operations, Doug Carr said, “NBAA’s Maintenance Conference is where the business aviation maintenance, technical and asset-management community comes together to exchange knowledge, embrace innovation and inspire future industry professionals.”

Carr continued, “This year’s event delivered on all fronts, offering attendees an exceptional lineup of business opportunities, exhibit hall demonstrations, education sessions and meaningful moments for hands-on experiences with cutting-edge tools and technologies.”



“NBAA especially thanks conference co-chairs Jim Crone and Brett Semple, and the full committee, for their work in delivering a conference that was as engaging as it was informative,” concluded Carr.

Next year’s NBAA Maintenance Conference will be hosted in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 4-6, 2027.