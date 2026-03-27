Embraer’s Master of Science in Aeronautical Engineering Program Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Embraer is highlighting its Master of Science in Aeronautical Engineering program, which has reached 25 years of operations in March of 2026.

This program enables engineers to earn a professional master’s degree—in partnership with Brazil’s Aeronautics Institute of Technology (ITA)—and access opportunities to find employment at Embraer.

Since Embraer’s Master of Science in Aeronautical Engineering program held its first class in 2001, its learning initiatives focused on careers in aeronautical technology have helped 1,800 professionals earn advanced degrees.

Currently, there are 90 participants completing the program.

Additionally, 29% of the most recent graduating class was made up of women, showcasing Embraer’s dedication to uplifting women in aviation.

Each year, around 5,000 candidates submit applications for the program, including engineers from all around Brazil. Upon selection, participants receive a monthly scholarship starting at BRL 5,000 and increasing by 20% after 12 months.

Students also receive other benefits, including meals and medical assistance.

Throughout the full-time program, every class receives 3,000+ hours of theoretical and applied training. The learning methodology of the program includes:

Engaging in a learn-by-doing strategy

Using prototyping to help participants apply ideas to real solutions

Developing collaborative projects to analyze and address ideas

For the final phase of the Master’s program, students work in teams to conceptualize an aeronautical product that provides a cost-effective and technically efficient solution for a specific industry challenge.

The program also helps participants hone personal skills that are valuable in the workplace, such as:

Communication

Emotional intelligence

Empathy

Flexibility

Leadership

Teamwork

Embraer’s master’s program remains relevant and effective by partnering with research institutions and employing experts to teach classes, such as:

ITA professors

Embraer professionals

Expert consultants

Embraer’s Vice President of People, ESG, and Corporate Communications, Andreza Alberto said, “Over these 25 years, Embraer's Master of Science in Aeronautical Engineering has continually evolved to adapt the specialization of professionals to the company’s needs and challenges.”

Alberto added, “In addition, it offers a unique career opportunity through the development of technical and personal skills, collaboration, and building the future of sustainable aviation.”

Embraer’s Vice President of Engineering and Technology Development Luís Carlos Affonso said, “Embraer's Master of Science in Aeronautical Engineering has allowed us to attract and develop exceptional talent that, over the past 25 years, has greatly contributed to the creation of hugely successful products such as the E-Jets and KC-390, and the Phenom and Praetor jets.”

Affonso continued, “In particular, we appreciate the partnership with ITA, an institution that promotes teaching, research and outreach, focusing on scientific and technological development to meet the needs of the Brazilian aerospace sector.”