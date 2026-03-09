OneReg Announces 60% Female Majority in Global Internal Workforce

OneReg has announced that women now represent 60% of the company’s workforce around the globe.

OneReg is a next-gen platform for aviation compliance that enhances safety oversight and adherence to regulations.

The shift was made official during the week of International Women’s day, highlighting the progress that can be made in a time where women make up 6% of the aviation workforce.

The new figure results from hiring new female employees, including the first hire in the Middle East for OneReg.

Additionally, the executive leadership team at OneReg is 50% female, including co-founder Carly Waddleton. Waddleton is the only woman art of the fouding team, bringing expertise in regulatory and operational standards.

Co‑Founder and CCO, OneReg, Carly Waddleton said, “Aviation is a safety critical‑ industry built on systems, accountability, and clarity – yet for decades, the teams designing those systems rarely reflected the diversity of the people working within them.”

Waddleton continued, “Becoming a female majority company isn’t a PR moment for us. It’s a reflection of the kind of organisation we’re building; one where different perspectives strengthen decision-making, operational empathy, and ultimately, safety.”

OneReg’s announcement highlights the importance of embracing diversity in aviation and other safety-critical environments and leaning on an array of perspectives for decision-making.

“OneReg is intentionally building a different kind of culture—one where inclusive decision making directly strengthens safety and compliance outcomes,” Waddleton noted.

She added, “Progress in aviation doesn’t happen by accident. Tt happens through good systems and the people who build them. When you bring more voices into the room, you build better, safer, more future-ready aviation.”