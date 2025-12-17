2025 Oklahoma Women in Aviation and Aerospace Day a Success at AAR

AAR CORP. recently hosted the 2025 iteration of Oklahoma Department of Aerospace & Aeronautics’ Oklahoma Women in Aviation and Aerospace Day.

At AAR’s new Airframe MRO Hangar 4—anticipated to open in early 2026—the company celebrated the event, highlighting 100 years of aviation in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Women in Aviation and Aerospace Day gathered around 1,500 people in attendance, including students who are aspiring aviation professionals. The event was completed in collaboration with:

Oklahoma Aerospace Foundation

Oklahoma Airport Operators Association

JE Dunn

Oklahoma City Airport Trust

Highlighting why partnerships are key in creating opportunities for young aviation talent, talks from industry leaders presented on the importance of more representation for women in aviation. Speakers included:

Amelia Rose Earhart

Senator Paul Rosino

Sponsoring organizations

“This was a celebration envisioned almost a decade ago,” said Grayson Ardies, executive director of Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics.

Ardies added, “If we can even just adjust that percentage [women in aviation] a few degrees, that completely changes the workforce landscape over the next many decades, and the goal being, obviously, to make aerospace and defense our number one industry.”

Student attendees were able to explore AAR’s local maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility and network with Oklahoma aviation leaders.

To contribute to the development of the aviation workforce pipeline and mitigate the ongoing AMT shortage, AAR partners with organizations like:

Trade schools

Military bases

Aviation companies

AAR’s Senior Vice President of Repair and Engineering Tom Hoferer said, “Aviation is an important industry in the state of Oklahoma. AAR is proud to expand our operations here and appreciates the cross-functional collaboration driving the growth of this important field.”

Hoferer continued, “Today’s event highlights the investment of public and private sector partners in celebrating women in aviation and encouraging additional talent to build a career in this fulfilling industry.”