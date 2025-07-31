NBAA to Host 2026 Regional Forums in Opa-locka, White Plains

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) announced that in 2026, it will once again host two regional forums.

These events convene industry leaders, offer educational sessions with subject matter experts and showcase a display of new aircraft. 

The first forum of 2026 will be held February 25 at the Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport (OPF) in Opa-locka, FL, where it was last held in 2024. NBAA returns to Westchester County Airport (HPN) in White Plains, NY, on June 3.

“We are thrilled to welcome innovative companies, visionary leaders and the next generation of our industry to NBAA’s 2026 Regional Forums,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen, “Join us to hear from and meet business aircraft owners, operators, manufacturers, customers and some of the industry’s most knowledgeable professionals.”

The one-day forums bring together the business aviation community to gather and network with one another, partake in professional development trainings, showcase innovations and hear from authoritative sources for an interactive dialogue about the sector’s challenges and opportunities.

Exhibitor information for both events will be available by October 2025. Badge registration will be available starting November 2025 for the 2026 NBAA Miami-Opa locka Regional Forum and April 2026 for the 2026 NBAA White Plains Regional Forum.

