NBAA & Ed Bolen Comment on FAA Restrictions on Private and Business Aviation Operations

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), along with President and CEO Ed Bolen, have issued a statement responding to the FAA’s restrictions placed on general aviation operations.

The restrictions apply to 12 high-traffic airports in the United States, and they went into effect at 12:00 a.m. EST on November 10, 2025.

The NBAA also recommends that operators of business aircraft prepare for additional delays and restrictions at any of the 40 airports impacted by the emergency order or by limited controller staffing.

“Last week, restrictions were announced on all aviation operations, including general aviation operations, at 40 U.S. airports,” Bolen noted, “Today, further restrictions were announced that will effectively prohibit business aviation operations at 12 of those airports, disproportionately impacting general aviation, an industry that creates more than a million jobs, generates $340 billion in economic impact and supports humanitarian flights every day.”

“Safety is the cornerstone of business aviation, and NBAA is fully committed to ensuring the safety of the NAS,” Bolen continued, “Among the ways we will do that is to ensure business aviation operators have an understanding of these restrictions and their implications.”

“Above all, this moment underscores the need to reopen the government to serve all Americans,” Bolen emphasized, “NBAA stands with the rest of the aviation community in calling upon Congress to end the shutdown immediately, and for the NOTAMs to be repealed when the government reopens.”

NBAA has also joined the Modern Skies coalition in releasing a statement calling on Congress to end the shutdown without delay. For those interested, the full Modern Skies statement is available to read online.

How New FAA Restrictions Impact Business Aviation Operations

Starting at midnight, November 10, 2025, all non-scheduled operations are prohibited at the following Class B airports:

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Denver International Airport (DEN)

General Edward Lawrence Logan International Airport (BOS)

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

The FAA is providing limited exceptions for:

Based aircraft

Emergency

Medical

Law-enforcement

Firefighting

Military operations

These restrictions will be published as individual NOTAMs at each affected facility, though NBAA will work to share operational information through the FAA’s NOTAM-search tool.

Additional information is also available through the association’s dedicated government-shutdown web resource and other channels.