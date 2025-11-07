Modern Skies Coalition Urges Congress to End Shutdown

On Thursday, November 6, 2025, a coalition of aviation stakeholders released an official

statement urging Congress to end the ongoing U.S. government shutdown.

The coalition’s statement reads, “The aviation community stands united in calling on Congress to end the shutdown without delay. This prolonged shutdown has strained the aviation system and its dedicated workforce to unacceptable levels of stress and disruption.”

It continues, “The American flying public deserves nothing less than a fully operational aviation system. It’s time for Congress to act decisively.”

The statement was signed by: