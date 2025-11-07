Modern Skies Coalition Urges Congress to End Shutdown

On Thursday, November 6, 2025, a coalition of aviation stakeholders released an official
statement urging Congress to end the ongoing U.S. government shutdown.
The coalition’s statement reads, “The aviation community stands united in calling on Congress to end the shutdown without delay. This prolonged shutdown has strained the aviation system and its dedicated workforce to unacceptable levels of stress and disruption.”
It continues, “The American flying public deserves nothing less than a fully operational aviation system. It’s time for Congress to act decisively.”
The statement was signed by:
- Aeronautical Repair Station Association
- Aerospace Industries Association
- Affordable Skies
- Air Line Pilots Association, International
- Air Medical Operators Association
- Air Traffic Control Association
- Aircraft Electronics Association
- Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association
- Airline Passenger Experience Association
- Airlines for America
- Airports Council International – North America
- Allied Pilots Association
- Alpha Eta Rho
- American Association of Airport Executives
- American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics
- American Society of Travel Advisors
- Association of Flight Attendants-CWA
- Association of Air Medical Services
- National Business Aviation Association
- NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots
- RTCA
- Regional Air Cargo Carriers Association
- Recreational Aviation Foundation
- Regional Airline Association
- Southwest Airlines Pilots Association
- Transport Workers Union of America, AFL-CIO
- Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems
- International Association of Professional Flight Attendants
- Association of Value Airlines
- Aviation Technical Education Council
- Cargo Airline Association
- Coalition of Airline Pilots Associations
- Corporate Aircraft Association
- Experimental Aircraft Association
- General Aviation Manufacturers Association
- Global Business Travel Association
- International Aircraft Dealers Association
- International Air Transport Association
- International Council of Air Shows
- International Flight Services Association
- National Air Carrier Association
- National Air Traffic Controllers Association
- National Air Transportation Association
- National Association of State Aviation Officials
- Travelers United
- United States Parachute Association
- United States Tour Operators Association
- U.S. Contract Tower Association
- U.S. Helicopter Safety Team
- U.S. Travel Association
- Vertical Aviation International
- Vertical Flight Society
