Vietjet and Haite Group have exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on strategic aviation industrial and technical cooperation at the Vietnam–Southwest China Development Strategy Connectivity Forum.

The MOU expands cooperation between the two parties in aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), including:

Component and avionics maintenance

Aircraft modification

High-quality technical workforce training

The parties will also explore opportunities to expand options in Vietnam—including at Long Thanh International Airport—by developing capabilities like:

Aviation industrial services

Aircraft lifecycle management

Aviation technical, maintenance and training capabilities

Vietjet Chief Executive Officer Mr. Nguyen Thanh Son said, “The sustainable development of the aviation industry requires not only the expansion of fleets and networks, but also a strong foundation in technical capabilities, technology and a highly skilled workforce.”

He continued, “Our cooperation with Haite Group will enable both parties to leverage their respective strengths and jointly develop opportunities in MRO, training and aviation industrial services, creating long-term value for Vietnam’s and the region’s aviation ecosystem.”