Vietjet Begins Construction on Long Thanh Aircraft Maintenance and Engineering Center

Vietjet has broken ground on its Aircraft Maintenance and Engineering Center at Long Thanh International Airport.

This project is one of 80 landmark works inaugurated nationwide to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2025).

The groundbreaking ceremony was held under the witnesses of General Secretary To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, leaders of the Party, the State, ministries, agencies, local authorities and distinguished partners from Vietnam and international.

With a total investment of nearly USD 100 million (over VND 1,700 billion), the project features hangars No. 3 and No. 4 at Long Thanh International Airport, designed to simultaneously service up to 10 aircraft.

Equipped with modern, internationally standardized infrastructure, the facility will help meet the growing maintenance needs of Vietjet’s expanding fleet and provide technical services for domestic and international carriers. It aims to enhance Vietnam’s overall aviation capabilities while supporting operations at Long Thanh International Airport.

The establishment of the Vietjet Aircraft Maintenance and Engineering Center at Long Thanh affirms the airline’s long-term strategic vision and sustainable investment commitment.