South American ultra-low-cost carrier JetSMART Airlines has chosen Web Manuals to improve visibility and traceability of its regulatory documentation across four countries and the entire organization.

JetSMART needs a specialized digital document platform that supports the entire lifecycle of its operational publications, as the company runs operations—each under its own Air Operator Certificate (AOC)—in global locations like:

Chile

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

This capability ranges from editing and publishing to distribution, monitoring and compliance control for five Editors and 2,500 Readers within the company.

Director of Flight Operations at JetSMART Airlines Rodrigo Hidalgo said, “Our experience with Web Manuals has been very positive.”

Hidalgo continued, “The system allows us to strengthen our document management and control processes, particularly when it comes to strengthening traceability and documented evidence for IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) compliance.”

“With such a large team, it also allows us to have better visibility into document acknowledgement and reading compliance, so we know which team members are fully up to speed,” noted Hidalgo.

He added, “Using Web Manuals’ Reader App also means that our fleet and cabin crew can access their assigned documentation from their personal devices, improving accessibility.”

Previously, the airline relied on an Electronic Flight Bag (EFB)-based distribution solution for document distribution.

Web Manuals Director of Operations Americas Justin Raymond said, “As well as enterprise-level distribution, JetSMART is utlizing Academy+, which offers expert-led training and tailored on-demand courses, making sure the team receives the latest product updates and use cases to continuously improve efficiency.”