To mark Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s 100th anniversary, GE Aerospace is donating $100,000 to support the school's Aviation Maintenance Technology SkillBridge program, helping transitioning service members complete their training.

GE Aerospace Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr. announced the donation during the university’s Presidential Speaker Series.

“Embry-Riddle and GE Aerospace trace our roots to Ohio, and we both believe the industry’s future depends on a skilled workforce,” said H. Lawrence Culp, Jr.

He continued, “Veterans and service members are essential to this effort, bringing leadership, technical skills, and commitment to a mission. As Embry-Riddle celebrates 100 years, we’re committed to supporting service members as they transition into aerospace careers.”

The donation will help cover tuition and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) testing expenses for service members in the program. Offered through Embry-Riddle’s Worldwide Campus, the nine-week program combines aviation maintenance training with career preparation and employer engagement and has more than 1,000 graduates to date.

“We are incredibly grateful to GE Aerospace and Larry Culp for this powerful investment in our service members and the Aviation Maintenance Technology SkillBridge program,” said Embry-Riddle President P. Barry Butler, Ph.D.

Butler added, “Helping service members transition to civilian careers is central to the missions of both Embry-Riddle and GE Aerospace. We are honored that this generous gift will prepare more service members to enter roles critical to the aerospace industry from Day One.”

This donation builds on GE Aerospace’s ongoing efforts to support workforce training opportunities for service members and veterans. aSince 2024, GE Aerospace and the GE Aerospace Foundation have donated more than $2 million toward veterans’ skills training, job placement, and career readiness, including through the Foundation’s flagship workforce program, Lifting Futures.