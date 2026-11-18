ATEC and five industry partners have submitted a proposed revision to the FAA’s Mechanic Airman Certification Standards (ACS).

The goals of the proposed revision include:

Improving clarity

Reflecting current maintenance practices

Supporting consistent training and evaluation

The submission brings together the following organizations:

Aeronautical Repair Station Association

Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association

Airlines for America

Aviation Technician Education Council

General Aviation Manufacturers Association

Vertical Aviation International

For ATEC members, the ACS shapes both certification testing and the training that prepares applicants for it. The proposed changes address how instructors, students, and examiners interpret and apply the standards, with an emphasis on clearer expectations and stronger connections among Knowledge, Risk Management and Skill elements.

The recommendations would:

Clarify expectations through more precise, measurable language.

Improve organization by reducing duplication and placing Skill elements in the appropriate system-specific subjects.

Strengthen safety and risk management through consistent treatment of hazards, human factors, and maintenance decisions.

Clarify standards that apply throughout the ACS, including regulatory compliance, maintenance performance, safety, and professional conduct.

Introduce Competency Domains describing professional behaviors and work practices that support training and evaluation without creating separate test elements.

The proposal reflects more than a year of work by an ATEC-convened volunteer working group of educators, designated mechanic examiners, technicians and other industry experts.

It builds on earlier recommendations submitted by Airlines for America and draws on input from its Maintenance Training Network and research conducted by Clemson University in partnership with ATEC, supported by NASA.

ATEC continued the revision effort after the FAA’s Aviation Rulemaking Advisory Committee and its associated working groups were disbanded in summer 2025. The coalition has offered to participate in recurring working sessions with the FAA to explain the recommendations, address questions and support further revisions.

The recommendation does not change current certification or Part 147 program regulatory requirements.

Schools can nevertheless use the info to ensure they keep meeting applicable requirements while reviewing the proposal as a resource to strengthen:

Learning objectives

Course organization

Assessment practices

ATEC will keep members informed as the FAA’s review progresses.