ATEC Calls for Feedback on Recommended Mechanic ACS Revisions

The Aviation Technician Education Council (ATEC) is calling for comments on the latest iteration on proposed revisions to Mechanic Airman Certification Standards (ACS).

The ATEC has shared the Mechanic ACS revision recommendation for industry professionals to review and leave feedback on after going over the proposal’s details in a May webinar.

With the primary goal of modernizing the mechanic ACS framework, the proposed revisions also aim to enhance:

Traceability

Clarity

Evaluator consistency

Workforce readiness

The most recent recommendation was developed by the ATEC ACS Working Group, implementing feedback from previous efforts by the industry and the FAA as well as commentary from:

Aviation maintenance educators

Trade associations

Industry representatives

Designated Mechanic Examiners (DME)

The proposed revision includes recommendations for modernizing the organization of subjects and system-aligned structure. It’s also designed to improve:

Knowledge

Risk management

Skill elements

Other key topics addressed in the proposed revision include:

Aligning new observable performance criteria with competency-based training principles

Improving how human factors impact maintenance risk management

New competency domains to support consistent evaluation and workforce readiness

The ATEC recommends starting with the Companion Guide and then reviewing the Draft Mechanic ACS Rev A recommendation thoroughly before providing feedback.

Within the ACS content, subjects are organized to flow better, with color coding to identify new vs. revised content.

Readers who want to offer feedback on this recommendation can do so until June 15, 2026. The ATEC advises choosing a subject area and comparing it to current processes at a company, such as:

Curriculum

Testing processes

Training materials

Interested parties can submit feedback using the online form or by emailing [email protected] directly.