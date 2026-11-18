Coltala Aerospace has brought its businesses together under one brand.

Evans Composites is now Coltala Aerostructures, and ACD Consulting is now Coltala Aerotech Services (CATS). The two divisions now go to market as one partner for aircraft structures repair and engineering.

For 25 years, Evans Composites repaired the composite and metal structures that keep commercial and military aircraft flying. ACD Consulting earned its name solving the parts others gave up on, with repairs, alterations and alternatives to OEM parts that saved customers time and money.

Coltala Aerostructures repairs and overhauls composite and metal structural components, from regional jets to larger commercial and military aircraft. It holds FAA Part 145, EASA and ISO approvals. Every order is backed by a dedicated customer account manager and regular status updates.

Coltala Aerotech Services is the engineering division. Its 15+ engineers and Designated Engineering Representatives (DERs) are all direct, on-staff employees. They deliver services like:

DER repairs

FAA Form 8110-3 approvals

Repeatable repair specifications

Part fabrication data packages

Material testing

PMA support and alternatives to OEM parts

Engineers can also embed on-site with customer teams. Coltala Aerospace embeds skilled engineers at a fraction of the cost of full-time hires or traditional outsourcing. This scalable model delivers cost-effective engineering expertise while improving operational efficiency.

Together, the two divisions give airlines, MROs, parts brokers and distributors, teardown operators and military customers a single partner. A part comes in for repair. If the manual has no answer, an engineer down the hall designs one, and the part goes back into service on time.

“Evans and ACD were built by people who take pride in keeping aircraft flying. We kept that and gave it room to grow. Coltala Aerospace has the scale, systems and leadership to be the structures and engineering partner our customers can count on for decades,” said Phil Bathurst, President, Coltala Aerospace.

“Our customers told us what matters: parts back on time, right the first time, and someone who picks up the phone. That is what this team now delivers at scale. We invite every customer to come see us in Dallas–Fort Worth, or we will come to you,” said Suresh Narayanan, Chief Commercial Officer, Coltala Aerospace.