Garuda Indonesia Group has launched Oman GMF Technic, a new international MRO business that aims to help expand services into the Middle East and North African markets.

Oman GMF Technic will operate out of an integrated 3.85-hectare MRO facility at Muscat International Airport, which hosts two hangars with space to accommodate two widebody aircraft and four narrowbody aircraft at a time.

The new MRO facility has features like:

Adjustable docking system

Automated warehousing system

Engine ground run-up facility

Once it starts offering full services—expected to begin in January 2027—Oman GMF Technic will provide maintenance like:

Line maintenance

Airframe maintenance

Workshop services for aircraft like B737-8/9 and B787

While the MRO is already certified by the Oman Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Oman GMF Technic plans to pursue additional international certifications like:

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)

Through international expansion, GMF is pursuing goals like:

Widening its customer base

Improving utilization of its technical capabilities

Finding revenue growth opportunities for diversification

Given Oman’s strategic geographic location as a hub connecting Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe, Oman GMF Technic is expected to serve as a base for expanding MRO services that are better aligned with the needs of both regional and international airlines.

President Director & CEO of Garuda Indonesia, Thomas Oentoro stated, “The Garuda Indonesia Group’s transformation focuses not only on strengthening the aviation business, but also on how all capabilities within the business ecosystem can create broader economic value.”

Oentoro continued, “GMF’s expansion into Oman is a concrete step toward strengthening the Group’s international presence while opening up new sources of growth that can support the Group’s fundamentals and competitiveness in the long term.”

Chief Executive Officer of GMF, Andi Fahrurrozi, said, “Through this partnership with Oman Air, we hope to unlock broader business opportunities and showcase the quality and capabilities of Indonesia’s aircraft maintenance services to the international market.”

Fahrurrozi added, “GMF’s presence in Oman also provides an opportunity for our employees to enrich their experience and elevate their competency levels through direct involvement in the global MRO ecosystem.”

Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air, Nasser Al Sharji said, “Our ambition is to serve the needs of domestic airlines while attracting more aircraft and aviation business opportunities from various countries in the region and internationally.”

Oman GMF Technic is a joint venture between PT Garuda Maintenance Facility Aero Asia Tbk (GMF) and Oman Air.