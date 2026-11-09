Riga Airport Starts Investor Search to Support New Aircraft Maintenance Center Development

RIX Riga Airport has launched a competitive selection process for the development of aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) hangars in the airport territory.

The project is one of the steps outlined in the company's development plan aimed at transforming Riga Airport into a multifunctional aviation hub in Northern Europe.

The goal of the tender is to promote the development of aircraft maintenance services by attracting investment and expanding the range of aviation services available at the airport.

The construction of the new hangars is planned in the western part of the airport, in the Skulte area. Investors will be offered the opportunity to acquire development rights to design, construct, and subsequently operate aircraft maintenance hangars and the infrastructure required for their operation at their own expense.

Depending on the outcome of the tender, the development plans may be implemented by one or more investors, while the specific land plots and development conditions will be determined during the tender process.

Chairperson of the Board of Riga Airport Laila Odiņa said, “Riga Airport's development plan provides for a strategic drive towards establishing a multifunctional aviation hub in Northern Europe.”

Odiņa continued, “Aircraft maintenance infrastructure is one of the key development priorities, enabling the Airport to expand its range of services, attract investment and foster the development of high-value-added aviation services.”

“We are implementing the projects outlined in our development plan step by step, strengthening Riga Airport's competitiveness in the region,” added Odiņa.