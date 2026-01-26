Magnetic MRO Expands Services with Fifth Hangar at Tallinn Airport

Magnetic MRO has opened a new hangar at Tallinn Airport (EETN), its fifth maintenance hangar at this location.

Aside from expanding Magnetic Group’s base capacity for MRO work, the new hangar is also anticipated to allow for more than 300 new skilled aviation jobs, with around 80 direct roles and 240 indirect roles.

While the hangar has been hosting work since early January 2026, Magnetic MRO confirms that all three new heavy maintenance bays are now fully operational, staffed with technicians and engineers from Magnetic MRO.

The new maintenance facility features unique artwork on its hangar doors by Von Bomb (Indrek Haas)—an Estonian street artist, showcasing the company’s dedication to excellence as well as creativity in aviation.

Magnetic MRO’s new maintenance hangar features:

8,800 square meters of space

Three heavy maintenance bays

150-kilowatt solar power system

LEED Silver certification standards for energy efficiency

The MRO facility also has specialized aircraft maintenance platforms, such as:

Access stairs

Tail docks

Wing platforms

Magnetic MRO also plans to expand talent development through Magnetic Academy, as well as Magnetic Group’s engine workshop capabilities.

"Capacity on its own is not the story—capability is," said Jan Kotka, managing director at Magnetic MRO.

Kotka continued, "The extra capacity at our Tallinn facility lets us scale critical checks, integrate more digital and data-driven processes and introduce services our customers are asking for—setting a higher bar for turnaround, transparency, and total cost of ownership."

Business Development Manager at Magnetic MRO Aavo Kuus commented, "Continued growth at Tallinn Airport ensures airlines get what matters most: access they can rely on and predictable outcomes. That reliability is why customers choose Magnetic MRO."