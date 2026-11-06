AvAir and XAero Announce Multi-Aircraft Teardown Program Agreement

AvAir and XAero have announced a new long-term aircraft asset management agreement focused on maximizing aircraft residual value and increasing the availability of high-quality Used Serviceable Material (USM) to operators globally.

The agreement covers projects like:

Teardown

Asset management

Material remarketing

Under the agreement, AvAir will manage tasks related to harvested USM, including:

Inventory monetization

Repair strategy

Global sales

Distribution

This will result from an initial three USA-based teardowns, including Airbus A320 family aircraft and Boeing 737NG assets.

The program will give access to a significant volume of serviceable rotable and expendable inventory entering the global aftermarket, benefitting:

MROs

Airlines

Aviation suppliers

Leasing companies

The collaboration combines XAero's extensive aircraft asset base with AvAir's:

Global distribution network

Technical expertise

Proven track record in maximizing aftermarket asset value

By leveraging the strengths of both organizations, the partnership is expected to accelerate material flow into the aftermarket while increasing returns on retired aircraft assets.

The initial aircraft are expected to enter the teardown and material recovery process over the coming months, with inventory becoming available to operators and maintenance providers through AvAir's global sales channels.

AvAir President Brandon Wesson said, "Partnering with XAero represents another important step in AvAir's continued expansion as a global asset management and aftermarket solutions provider."

Wesson continued, "The aviation industry continues to demand reliable sources of quality USM, and this agreement further strengthens our ability to deliver inventory solutions to customers around the world.”

“Just as importantly, we view this as the beginning of a broader long-term strategic relationship between our organizations," added Wesson.

XAero’s Managing Director Overseas Business Paul Nation said, “XAero is committed to growing its overseas presence through its recently established XAero Singapore, XAero USA entities, and working closely with strong, robust, local and global supply chain partners.”

"We are excited to support XAero's growing portfolio of aircraft and to help bring significant volumes of high-demand material to the global market," Wesson noted.

Wesson elaborated, "The scale of XAero's platform, combined with AvAir's sales capabilities and customer reach, creates a strong foundation for future growth as we continue to evaluate additional aircraft and asset management opportunities together."