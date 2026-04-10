APOC Aviation Announces A320-200 Acquisition and Planned Teardown

APOC Aviation has acquired an A320-200 from FTAI for teardown, with the airframe being dismantled at the Tarmac Aerosave Toulouse-Francazal facility in France.

The aircraft—MSN 4533—is 15 years old, most recently operating in the Jetstar Pacific Airlines fleet.

As APOC primarily serves customers who need narrowbody components, the acquisition aims to help the company keep up with (used serviceable material) USM demand.

However, VP Components at APOC Craig Skilton notes that APOC also does the exchange, lease and parts services for:

Widebody landing gear

Narrowbody landing gear

CFM56-3/5A/5B/7B engines

V2500-A5 engines

Skilton says, “APOC is broadening its pool of mature, and newer assets designed to service a breadth of carriers from top-tier customers to those seeking parts for legacy equipment.”

He adds, “The new APOC exchange service will be launched this month with comprehensive stock from our recent A319 teardown activity in the UK and this new influx of in-demand components will further expand the inventory, following repair and re-certification.”

VP Landing Gear & Major Assets at APOC Aviation Karolis Jurkevičius—who co-coordinated the deal—comments, “We’re actively investing in and super-charging our disassembly program.”

Jurkevičius continued, “This is underpinned by solid financial support which is enabling us to make a step-change in our market offering.”

“This exciting future is sustained by our growing team of experienced aviation specialists who are ready to embrace new challenges with energy, commitment and teamwork,” Jurkevičius concluded.