MTU Maintenance Starts Construction on New Hannover Maintenance Expansion

MTU Maintenance recently announced that construction of the extension to its maintenance facility in Hannover, Germany, has begun, with the site expected to open in late 2028 and increase site capacity by more than 20%.

The new MRO expansion adds more than 10,000 square meters of space to the facility, including:

7,700 square meters of production space

2,200 square meters of office space

While the new MRO expansion is planned to host mainly widebody engine shop visits and module repair—for next-gen engines like the GEnx and the GE9X—some space in the existing facility will also be optimized to support key engine repairs.

MTU Maintenance’s Hannover site provides MRO for narrowbody and widebody engines, including:

CF6-80C2

GE90-110/-115B

GEnx TCF

PW1100G-JM

V2500

The Hannover MRO also operates as the company’s center for high-tech repairs as well as engine teardowns and on-site events.

In addition to increasing maintenance capacity, the Hannover MRO extension is anticipated to open up around 200 new jobs, helping add to the skilled AMT workforce.

MTU Aero Engines CEO Dr. Johannes Bussmann said, “At MTU Aero Engines, we are prepared for growth in a strong and positive industry environment.”

Dr. Bussmann continued, “We are investing at all our facilities, in Germany and around the world, to ensure we meet international demand for cutting-edge aero engine technology as well as our customers’ and partners’ maintenance, repair and overhaul requirements for decades to come.”

“MTU Maintenance Hannover was the birthplace of MRO for MTU and it has continually grown and developed over the past decades,” said Jaap Beijer, Executive Vice President MRO Operations at MTU and Managing Director of the Hannover site.

Beijer added, “This new expansion is not just a building, it complements our existing expertise and ensures our key role within MTU’s maintenance network now and in the future. We are committed to the region, our workforce and our customers.”

Partly supported by Wirtschaftsförderungs-Gesellschaft Langenhagen Flughafen mbH, the new site uses an investment of more than 100 million euros.

MTU Maintenance Hannover is a fully-owned subsidiary of MTU Aero Engines.