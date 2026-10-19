Velocity Maintenance Solutions Expands Wilmington Airport Hangar Facilities

Velocity Maintenance Solutions (Velocity) recently announced that the company is expanding its hangar facilities at Wilmington Airport (ILG), with the move expected to take full effect by the end of October 2026.

Currently, Velocity’s hangar facility at ILG spans 20,000 square feet, though expansion plans involve moving to a nearby facility with 75,000 square feet of space—including 40,000 square feet of hangar space.

This expansion will enable Velocity to increase its MRO capacity. As an FAA-certified MRO provider, Velocity offers services like:

Scheduled maintenance

Inspections

Aircraft on ground (AOG) support

Avionics

Non-destructive testing (NDT)

Digital dent assessment and mapping

Parts procurement

Pre-buy inspections

The company also provides on-the-go support through its mobile repair team (MRT), which encompasses 14 trucks that serve customers across the United States—primarily on the east coast.

Velocity has mobile repair team trucks based at the following airports:

Wilmington Airport (ILG)

Teterboro Airport (TEB)

Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

Scottsdale Airport (SDL

Cincinnati Municipal Airport – Lunken Field (LUK)

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE)

Velocity also has shared plans to add more certified AMTs to its workforce over the next year.

Velocity Maintenance Solutions CEO Bryan Weiss said, “The expansion of our facilities at ILG represents an important next step in Velocity’s continued growth.”

Weiss continued, “Moving from our current 20,000-square-foot hangar into a 75,000-square-foot facility gives our team substantially more capacity and flexibility to support our customers, expand our scheduled maintenance capabilities and accommodate larger and more complex projects.”

Velocity Maintenance Solutions President Michael Baker said, “Our team has considerable experience supporting all principal business aircraft OEMs, including Bombardier, Gulfstream, Dassault Falcon, Textron and Embraer.”

Baker added, “We have built our operation around safety, quality, responsiveness and service excellence.”

“The additional space at ILG will allow us to support more aircraft simultaneously, improve workflow and turnaround times and continue expanding the level of service we provide to both existing and prospective customers,” noted Baker.