FL Technics Engine Services and Lufthansa Group Announce CFM56 Maintenance Partnership

FL Technics Engine Services has announced a new engine maintenance agreement with Lufthansa Group’s Group Engine Management GmbH , covering maintenance and repair services for CFM56 engines.

As FL Technics Engine Services is a specialist CFM56 MRO provider, the new partnership contributes to the shop’s development, which has included building an operation focused on the CFM56 engine family and undergoing assessments to verify quality of standards and processes.

FL Technics Engine Services runs its dedicated CFM56 facility at a 3,400-square-meter engine shop in Kaunas, Lithuania. The facility has eight maintenance bays that focus on maintaining CFM56 engines, such as:

CFM56-3

CFM56-5B

CFM56-7B

The shop offers a variety of specialized services that aim to reduce operational costs while maximizing asset value and engine time on-wing, including:

Engine repairs

Module swaps

On-wing support

Partial performance restoration

Lease return services

FL Technics Engine Services CEO Valerij Deveikis said, “Lufthansa Group as FL Technics Group sets a high standard in aviation, and being able to work with an organization of this scale gives us a valuable opportunity to learn, exchange experience and further strengthen the way we operate.”

Deveikis added, “We are grateful for the trust and look forward to everything we can take from this cooperation to continue developing the shop and its capabilities.”

To prepare for the partnership, representatives from Lufthansa Group’s engine management service—Group Engine Management GmbH, a subsidiary of Deutsche Lufthansa AG—completed a customer audit on the Kaunas facility. This covered areas like:

Technical processes

Quality and safety management

Documentation

Control of maintenance activities

Personnel competence

Quality Manager at FL Technics Engine Services Justinas Mikalainis said, “An audit with a customer like Lufthansa Group gives us an opportunity to look at our organization from the customer‘s perspective.”

“It helps us understand their expectations, confirm the effectiveness of our processes and identify opportunities for improvement,” noted Mikalainis.