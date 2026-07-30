TAP Air Portugal Implements New Aircraft Coating Technology from AkzoNobel for Improved Fuel Savings

TAP Air Portugal recently completed trials for a lighter aircraft basecoat technology by AkzoNobel Aerospace Coatings, which helps improve fuel savings by reducing weight.

By reducing the weight of aircraft coating by up to 26 kilograms per aircraft, the solution helps improve operational efficiency and lower emissions by using less fuel.

For TAP Air Portugal, this could equate to:

Around 423.5 tons of annual fuel savings

More than half a million euros in cost savings

Approximately 1,353 tons of reduced carbon dioxide emissions

TAP Air Portugal’s testing used the Aerobase UPD formula, demonstrating a basecoat film thickness reduction of 36% compared to traditional applications that require two basecoats.

The Aerobase UPD formula offers benefits like:

Better film build control

Improved sag resistance

Enhanced process repeatability

Aerobase UPD is certified to AMS3095 standards for global mixed-fleet MRO operations and is compatible with the Aerobase activator and Aerobase hardeners.

When applied to an A320 aircraft, the solution reduced weight by 24 kilograms, prompting another A320 to undergo the recoating process and plans for applications across the airline’s entire fleet.

As technicians only need a single basecoat application cycle to apply the coating, the process removes an entire cycle from the painting process, saving time and effort.

Structures Engineer at TAP Air Portugal João Carvalho said, “At TAP Air Portugal, we continuously evaluate opportunities to improve operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact across our operations.”

Carvalho continued, “The results achieved through this collaboration with AkzoNobel Aerospace Coatings demonstrate how relatively small weight reductions, when applied consistently across aircraft fleets, could contribute to meaningful long-term fuel and emissions savings, while also supporting operational efficiency.”

Segment Manager OEM, MRO & Airlines at AkzoNobel Aerospace Coatings Aurore Bournazel commented, “This program with TAP Air Portugal demonstrates how incremental innovations in coating technology can deliver measurable operational benefits and emissions savings for airlines.

“By reducing total film build and simplifying the application process, Aerobase UPD helps operators lower aircraft weight, improve paint shop productivity and maintain the high-quality finish standards required across commercial aviation fleets,” noted Bournazel.

Bournazel added, “The aviation industry is focused on identifying practical opportunities to improve efficiency and reduce emissions, and coatings technology can play an important role in supporting those wider sustainability ambitions.”