AkzoNobel Aerospace Coatings Debuts New Aerobase Basecoat for MRO Paint Facilities

AkzoNobel Aerospace Coatings has announced a new basecoat solution—Aerobase—for MRO paint facilities that could enhance efficiency in the shop.

Aerobase is a single-coat basecoat that eliminates the need for two-coat applications while maintaining high-quality finishes across diverse fleets.

The Aerobase basecoat solution helps MROs achieve:

Minimized application time

Reduced process complexity

Decreased total film thickness

The formula also delivers better sag resistance, with a near-40% increase from the traditional system. The decrease in film thickness offers several benefits on its own, such as:

Reduced fuel burn

Lower operating weight

Decreased carbon dioxide emissions

AkzoNobel Aerospace Coatings developed this new solution and application process specifically for MROs, and it is already certified for use in paint facilities around the world. OEM testing and approval is still in progress.

Key areas of focus that Akzonobel Aerospace prioritized when developing the Aerobase solution for MROs include:

Optimized application control

Strong film build consistency

High-quality finish

In 2025, AkzoNobel Aerospace Coatings performed field tests on a single-aisle aircraft using Aerobase and its new application process, reducing film thickness by 36% from past two-coat methods.

AkzoNobel Aerospace Coatings reasoning for developing Aerobase stem from challenges faced by MRO paint facilities. Segment Manager OEM, MRO & Airlines Aurore Bournazel shares, “MROs are under constant pressure to improve efficiency without compromising quality.”

Bournazel continued, “This latest Aerobase development enables a validated single-coat process that simplifies application, improves consistency and delivers measurable performance benefits.”

“By reducing total film thickness, it also supports airlines’ efforts to lower aircraft weight, helping to reduce operating costs and associated CO2 emissions,” added Bournazel, “It’s a practical solution designed to help paint facilities do more with less—today.”

The single-coat Aerobase solution is expected to officially rollout globally throughout 2026, with options for the most popular shades of aerospace white that MROs and airlines commonly use.

To ensure that results are repeatable and remain consistent across all facilities that start using Aerobase, technical teams from Akzonobel Aerospace Coatings are providing ongoing support to MROs. This includes helping with: