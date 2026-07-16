Delta and The Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals Host Aviation Maintenance Academy for Future AMTs

Research presented at the 2026 Atlanta Aviation Career Education (ACE) Academy notes that aviation technical operations careers (TechOps) are growing in opportunity, despite the competitive job markets of many other industries.

The Atlanta ACE Academy has been occurring since 1980, inviting students in middle and high school to spend a week at the Delta Air Lines campus learning about aviation careers.

The event is co-sponsored by:

The academy operates across 46 locations in the Untied States, having welcomed more than 4,000 students to the program through the years. Applications for this year’s program came from 10 different states.

In recent years, the camp has given more visibility into TechOps careers, such as maintenance, manufacturing and engineering.

The ACE Academy Maintenance Camp aims to help mitigate the global aircraft maintenance technician shortage by inspiring students to find their passions in aviation by learning about the variety of careers available to them.

At the 2026 Atlanta ACE Academy, 45 students visited Delta’s maintenance facilities to learn about TechOps careers by:

Touring aircraft in active bays

Learning about how Delta TechOps uses drones

Listening to insights from Delta technicians and leaders

Former Delta pilot and DREAM Flight creator Captain John Bailey also spoke on a panel.

Compared to the 2025 camp, participation in the ACE Maintenance Academy rose by 50% along with the pilot program.

Operations Initiatives, Operations Planning & Performance at Delta and Director of the Atlanta Aviation Maintenance ACE Academy Cherise Burton said, “It was an obvious choice to support the Aviation Maintenance program.”

Burton added, “Through hands-on experience with real planes, we are offering a chance for students to see what makes TechOps so special and to envision a future career for themselves.”

“When I think of Delta, I think pilots and flying. It was very cool how this program allowed me to see the whole team behind Delta,” said Ella Sawyer, a ninth grader participating in this year’s camp.

Sawyer shared, “It was interesting to see the different sides of aviation and the conveyor belt of people who help these planes fly.”

Chantelle Bunting, a parent with three children in this year’s program, said, “This camp was a great insight into things my kids haven’t seen before.”

Bunting continued, “My son, who wants to be a pilot, was particularly surprised by the TechOps side of things and is interested in earning a certification as soon as he can…My kids are already asking me when they can apply for next year!”

“I actually want to be able to work with my hands more, and that's why I looked towards aviation maintenance,” said Jordin Maclin, a high school senior and camp participant.

Maclin added, “We were talking to line maintenance, and they got to tell me about the traveling they do, what their experience is like and their education. It inspires me to pursue this journey.”

Burton noted, “We don’t just show these students different career opportunities; we show them how to get there. Our volunteers are real employees doing this work. They are building connections with these students, handing out phone numbers and asking students to stay in touch.”

S.V.P. of Delta TechOps David Thompson commented, "Across Delta TechOps, we're not just focused on today's operations—we're building for tomorrow.”

Thompson continued, “Investing in programs like the ACE Academy gives students an opportunity to explore careers in aviation maintenance, learn from experienced professionals and see firsthand what this industry has to offer. That's how we help inspire the next generation of skilled technicians."