Wander Angle Finds Integritas Quality System Lowers Cost of Quality in Aircraft Maintenance by 50%

Wander Angle Industries has found that its Integritas Quality System (IQS) predictive performance tool for aviation maintenance can reduce the Cost of Quality by 50% and cut scrap and rework by 25-60% overall.

IQS works by assessing the quality of operations across a facility and sharing those assessments with aerospace leaders and customers to identify deviations and optimize planning.

The system uses a proprietary sampling methodology to take in and validate data and trends continuously. This helps maintenance providers achieve benefits like:

Reduced disruption from customer and regulatory audits

Optimized quality efforts

Maximized ROI

Competitive advantages in contract awards

Stronger customer confidence

The IQS system is designed to work alongside a facility’s existing quality management system to add a continuously running monitoring layer across the facility. The system can also help reduce manual reporting and duplicate audits by sharing data directly into systems like:

QMS

MES

ERP

The approach is also optimized to not impact employee workload or production workflows.

As a predictive layer in the maintenance planning process, IQS also validates existing AS9100 processes. While current standards like AS9100D require shops to monitor nonconformities, they do not require real-time, facility-wide deviation metrics, which the IQS can provide.

To find inconsistencies in quality and process throughout entire facilities, IQS uses the Process Deviation Rate (PDR)—the percentage of tasks that deviate from established standards. This allows the system to find issues that are often the main cause of disruptions like:

Rework

Scrap

Schedule slippage

Quality shortfalls

As IQS makes the PDR an actionable metric and offers fully integrated visibility that’s based on statistics and available in real time, the system significantly enhances aircraft quality.

All IQS plans are also shown to have a 95% confidence level and 5% margin of error, providing leading-indicator dashboards and predictive alerts to clients.

This allows users to identify disruptive trends and take actions to avoid issues like:

Expensive escapes

Audit obstacles

Delivery delays

Wander Angle President Gabriel Hohner said, “In the high-stakes world of aerospace production and maintenance, maintaining world-class quality is non-negotiable.”

Hohner continued, “Yet, traditional quality management systems often struggle to keep pace with the dynamic environment of workforce turnover, fluctuating production rates and supply-chain disruptions.”

“Wander Angle Industries is solving this problem with[IQS], transforming reactive quality activities into predictive performance,” added Hohner.