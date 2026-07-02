New Research Says Tradespeople Want AI Solutions for Callbacks and Rework Most

Bourne AI recently published a new report showing that the majority of tradespeople surveyed name callbacks and reworking as the top application they would want AI solutions for.

The survey—entitled Fewer Callbacks, Faster Jobs: How AI Closes the Guidance Gap in Skilled Trades—took feedback from 1,000 skilled-trade workers in the United States and Europe.

According to the data collected, “72% of skilled trades respondents believe an AI guided-task app would cut the time they lose looking things up on the job, and 66% say AI would make them more effective as they complete their job tasks.”

The report also highlighted how 49% of skilled workers mentioned that callbacks and reworks are often necessary, with these instances ranking as the top AI use case, ahead of tasks like:

Code/spec lookups

Documentation

New hire training

With skilled trades like aircraft maintenance and manufacturing experiencing ongoing shortages, the study aims to identify areas to improve efficiency for new tradespeople who enter the field to take over for retiring workers.

The Bourne AI survey noted, “47% of new hires take seven or more months to reach full productivity.”

The report also discussed the commonality of interrupting work in the trades to ask coworkers for help, stating, “According to the data, the number one way tradespeople get unstuck on a difficult task is still asking a colleague or supervisor (60.5%), a human bottleneck that interrupts two people at once.”

The Bourne AI report continued, “51% of lookups take 16 minutes or more, and a quarter take 30 minutes or more. When a fast answer isn't available, 28% proceed on best judgment and accept the rework risk, and that guesswork can often be where a callback begins.”

According to the survey, “72% of workers agree an AI guided-task app would cut the time they lose looking things up, and 66% say it would make them more effective.”

The report added, “Some aren't waiting for employer tools at all—about a third have experimented with a consumer LLM on the job.”

“59% expect their employer to invest in AI guidance within two years, and the preferred surface is firmly smartphone-first: 71% would use an AI job-guide on the phone already in their pocket,” noted the report.

"This survey shows where AI can help tradespeople most on the job, and reducing mistakes and callbacks comes out at the very top," said Dave Dickson, founder of Bourne AI.

Dickson continued, "Workers told us the bottleneck is getting a reliable answer at the moment they're stuck.”

He concluded, “When AI closes that guidance gap, the return is concrete and measurable: fewer jobs come back for rework, and newer workers reach full productivity faster."