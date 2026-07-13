MTU Maintenance Fort Worth Celebrates First LEAP-1B Engine Induction and Grand Opening

MTU Maintenance recently celebrated the grand opening of its new Fort Worth MRO facility and completed the shop’s first induction of a CFM International LEAP-1B engine.

The grand opening was attended by:

MTU Maintenance employees

Executives

Customers

Local representatives

The engine that was inducted also showcases the facility’s ability to enhance customer partnerships, as it’s owned by launch customer Brazilian airline GOL Linhas Aéreas (GOL).

Having worked with MTU for more than 20 years, GOL has previously received support for the CFM56 engine. The airline currently operates more than 60 Boeing MAX aircraft that have CFM LEAP-1B engines.

GOL’s Chief Operating Officer Albert Pérez says, “We are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with MTU as we celebrate this milestone today.”

Pérez adds, “MTU’s technical expertise and tailored support are crucial to our operations. We rely on their services to ensure the highest reliability and performance for our fleet.”

Aside from the CFM LEAP engine program, MTU Maintenance Fort Worth will house other services as a Premier MRO provider in North America, including GE Aerospace GEnx support.

This involves a planned investment of $120 million by MTU that will help upgrade the expanded facility, currently 43,000 square meters of space.

Additionally, MTU is focusing on workforce development by establishing an on-site training academy and planning to add 1,200 or more staff members once the site is in full operation.

MTU Maintenance Fort Worth General Manager and Managing Director Gernot Sell says, “We are extremely proud of all our team has achieved in a short space of time and look forward to seeing our facility, the team and our customer base grow significantly in the coming years.”

MTU Aero Engines CEO Johannes Bussmann comments, “As one of the world’s leading engine MRO providers, we are systematically expanding our global footprint.”

Bussmann adds, “The opening of our Fort Worth facility demonstrates our commitment to growth, to our customers and to strengthening transatlantic partnerships. The site will be a cornerstone of our strategy to support next-generation engine programs at scale.”