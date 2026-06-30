IATA Study Highlights Causes and Solutions for Engine MRO Bottlenecks

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) recently published a study covering MRO bottlenecks for engines used on modern single-aisle aircraft.

The study—completed in collaboration Emerton—featured engines like:

In a time when next-generation aircraft engine deliveries are continuously increasing, the study aims to identify causes for bottlenecks in maintenance and uncover solutions.

According to IATA, “In 2024, single-aisle aircraft engine deliveries totaled 2,000 (800 GTF and 1,200 LEAP). Between 2030 and 2040, deliveries are expected to be stable at about 3,700/year (1,200 GTF and 2,500 LEAP).”

Key causes for these bottlenecks in engine MRO include:

Engine durability issues

Spare parts shortages

Limited spare engine availability

Aftermarket constraints

As a direct result of increased aircraft engine deliveries, IATA notes, “Annual shop visits are forecast to rise from around 600–800 in 2025 to more than 5,000 by 2040 for LEAP engines, and 1,000 to more than 2,000 for GTF engines.”

This causes airlines and operators to deal with:

Expensive operational challenges

Shorter engine time on wing

Greater demand for engine shop visits

More complex maintenance planning

IATA Director General Willie Walsh said, “Engine MRO bottlenecks are disrupting airline operations. Without significant changes, this will only get worse as the fleet of latest-generation single-aisle aircraft grows.”

Walsh continued, “Manufacturers are investing in additional capacity, but capacity alone will not be enough. Airlines need better access to spare parts, more approved repair options, fair access to MRO capacity and greater competition in the aftermarket.”

Solutions for engine MRO bottlenecks to consider

Key solutions that aircraft operators are using to respond to these maintenance challenges include:

Retaining older aircraft

Extending aircraft leases

Leasing more aircraft

Adjusting flight capacity

Since many holdups in engine MRO stem from spare parts availability, developing and approving more repair solutions could make more parts available and expand access to a bigger pool of licensed critical components and used serviceable material.

The IATA-CFM agreement also aims to help operators find the approved non-OEM parts and repairs they need from third-party MRO providers, enabling independent MROs to participate in the market.

IATA makes another suggestion to OEMs, advising the development and implementation of industry-wide standards for aftermarket principles and alternative parts and repairs.

“Resolving today’s disruption is the immediate priority. But long-term resilience will depend on a more transparent, competitive and collaborative aftermarket,” said Walsh.

He added, “Revisiting business models between aircraft and engine manufacturers is essential so that they better support operational resilience across the full aircraft lifecycle.”

Walsh noted, “The goal is to get engines back on wing faster, reduce avoidable disruption and ensure that future fleet growth is supported by the MRO capacity and market access airlines need.”

Interested readers can review the entire study—Single Aisle Aircraft Engines MRO: Strategic Levers to Address Supply Chain Challenges—on IATA’s website.