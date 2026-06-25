Vallair Receives Regulatory Approval for A33neo Maintenance in Châteauroux

Vallair is celebrating that its Châteauroux, France location has officially been approved to provide base maintenance for Airbus A330neo aircraft.

As the MRO expands its capabilities for widebody maintenance, the approval enables more growth and extended support for next-gen aircraft like the A330neo.

Vallair’s facility in Châteauroux spans 8,500 square meters, specifically dedicated to maintaining Airbus aircraft—with capacity for five A321 or a variety of A330 and A321 aircraft.

Maintenance services that Vallair provides at the Châteauroux facility include:

Non-destructive testing (NDT)

Aerostructure services

Engine repair and teardown

Logistics

Lease transitions

LOPA change

Cabin refurbishment

Parking and storage

As the Airbus A33neo grows in popularity across airlines, Vallair can now meet increased demand for maintenance services for A330-800 and A330-900 variants, offering support like:

Scheduled heavy maintenance checks

Structural inspections

Modifications

Technical services

Vallair Group President & CEO Grégoire Lebigot says "This approval reflects our investment in technical expertise, training and infrastructure. It strengthens our position as a trusted maintenance partner for airlines operating modern widebody fleets.”

Lebigot continues, “The addition of A330neo capability broadens Vallair’s service portfolio and creates new opportunities to support existing customers while attracting operators seeking approved maintenance capacity for the aircraft type.”

“With such a comprehensive background in MRO, we welcome the opportunity to extend our widebody capabilities,” adds Lebigot, “There is rich aviation heritage within the region and since we opened this new hangar, we have recruited an experienced team, capturing the exceptional expertise available.”

He notes, “We believe it is vital to share knowledge with young technicians and Aircraft Academy, a Vallair Group company, delivers its mentored on-site structured on-the job-training (SOJT) for the A320 here.”

“We will extend this to the A330neo as soon as possible to secure our pipeline of skilled aircraft maintenance engineers. This is a new chapter for Vallair, and we look forward to a robust and thriving future for Châteauroux,” concludes Lebigot.