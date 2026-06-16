Bombardier Announces Expanded Singapore Facility for Maintenance and Special Services

Bombardier has announced a new 250,000-square-foot expansion to its Singapore Service Centre, made possible by investments of around $100 million SGD from a local developer.

The new facility is being added to the company’s current site at JTC’s Seletar Aerospace Park.

Bombardier’s new Singapore maintenance facility will offer services like:

Scheduled maintenance

Unscheduled maintenance

Modifications

Avionics installations

Aircraft-on-ground (AOG) support

Aircraft painting

Interior finishing

Another important addition in this expansion is a dedicated Component Repair and Overhaul (CR&O) workshop, ensuring the facility can offer full-service solutions at low turnaround times.

Bombardier expects construction to start in the second half of 2026 and operations to begin in the second half of 2028.

To support aviation workforce development, the new facility could bring more than 200 highly-skilled jobs to the area over time.

Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Aftermarket Services Paul Sislian said, “Our Singapore Service Centre has long been a cornerstone of service and support excellence in Asia-Pacific, supporting approximately 2,000 aircraft annually as regional demand continues to grow.”

Sislian continued, “This expansion reaffirms our commitment to supporting customers close to where they operate, while delivering a service experience defined by care, convenience and responsiveness, backed by Bombardier’s industry-leading expertise.”

“Asia-Pacific remains an important hub for Bombardier, and this investment is expected to further strengthen our footprint and ability to serve customers across the region,” added Sislian.



Bombardier also recently joined A*STAR Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre’s (A*STAR ARTC) industry consortium to improve its MRO capabilities. As an Anchor Member, Bombardier will be able to help:

Accelerate digitalization, AI and automation

Improve operational efficiency

Establish Singapore as an aerospace maintenance hub

Executive Vice President of EDB Cindy Koh said, “Bombardier’s latest expansion will add new MRO and recompletion capabilities for next-generation business aircraft and create 200 new jobs.”

Koh continued, “This investment will further entrench Singapore’s status as Asia’s premier aerospace hub.”

“The collaboration with A*STAR ARTC on advanced MRO solutions exemplifies how globally leading companies can tap on Singapore’s vibrant and trusted ecosystem to drive new innovations in advanced manufacturing that will shape the future of aviation and aerospace,” noted Koh.

Assistant CEO of JTC Christine Wong said, “Bombardier’s expansion reinforces Singapore’s position as a leading Business Aviation hub, creating quality jobs and strengthening our aerospace ecosystem.”

Wong added, “We are pleased that Seletar Aerospace Park continues to enable industry leaders like Bombardier to grow their regional presence, expand their capabilities and deliver high-value services from Singapore.”