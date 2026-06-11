Safran Increasing Global MRO Capacity for Boeing 787 and Airbus A360 and A330

Safran has highlighted plans to continue expanding its global maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities to respond to growing demand for long-haul aircraft.

As part of the initiative, Safran Landing Systems is making investments to enhance MRO capacity for the following programs:

Boeing 787

Airbus A350

Airbus A330

Having established a network of three locations that each offer specialized programs, Safran now provides MRO services from:

Molsheim (Europe)

Singapore (Asia)

Querétaro (Americas)

By launching new overhaul campaigns for 787 and A350 programs and ramping up MRO activities, Safran has enabled better logistics and support for next-gen aircraft as well as high-volume fleets of mature aircraft.

All three of Safran’s MRO locations are now fully operational on the Boeing 787 program, having completed landing gear overhauls for customers like Hainan Airlines and Avianica.

At Molsheim, operations for the expanded A350 MRO program are underway, with activities planned like:

Disassembly

Landing gear inspection

12-year Time Between Overhaul (TBO)

By doing so, Safran aims to:

Increase landing gear’s service life

Enhance maintenance procedures

Secure long-term fleet reliability

At Safran’s Querétaro location, operations are expanding beyond single-aisle aircraft to include long-haul aircraft like the A330—specifically, landing gear.

With the site recently gaining more than 6,000 square meters of space, the shop is ready to increase capacity and start catering to long-haul aircraft.