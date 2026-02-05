Safran Signs New SBH Maintenance Agreement for Japan Airlines A350 Aircraft

Safran has signed a new “Support By the Hour” (SBH) contract to provide maintenance services for Japan Airlines.

The contract covers nine years of service for up to 35 of the airline’s Airbus A350-900 and A350-1000 aircraft, with services starting on January 1, 2026.

This new SBH agreement involves a variety of services from Safran, including:

Maintenance

Repair

Component pooling

Logistics management

On-site logistics and transportation for components

The company is also providing dedicated local support based in Tokyo.

Safran’s service offerings plan to implement advanced analytics and modern digital solutions to allow for:

Anticipating maintenance needs

Increasing component integration

Preventing unscheduled maintenance events

This is the first agreement that joins four Safran companies in one contract, ensuring Japan Airlines receives complete support from:

Safran Landing Systems

Safran Electronics & Defense

Safran Electrical & Power

Safran Ventilation Systems

Japan Airlines VP, Aircraft and Engineering Procurement Kyohei Takizawa said, “We are pleased to have concluded an agreement with Safran regarding parts maintenance for the A350.”

Takizawa continued, “The A350 is one of our main aircraft, and ensuring its on-time performance remains a major challenge.”

Through this agreement, we will strengthen the partnership between JAL and Safran, support the A350’s punctual operation and aircraft quality, and better services to our passengers,” added Takizawa.

Safran Landing Systems Executive VP Customer Support & Services Darren Waite commented, “We are honored that Japan Airlines has chosen Safran for this pioneering collaboration.”

“By combining the expertise of four Safran companies we are raising the standard for tailored, long-term OEM support,” noted Waite, “Our shared goal is to ensure that Japan Airlines maintains the highest levels of reliability and service quality for its passengers across Asia and beyond.”