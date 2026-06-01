IATA Announces New World Maintenance & Engineering Symposium in Madrid

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched a new symposium for professionals in aviation maintenance and engineering taking place from June 24-25, 2026, in Madrid, Spain.
The inaugural World Maintenance & Engineering Symposium (WMES) is focusing on challenges in aviation maintenance and engineering, particularly those affecting the supply chain—showcased in the event’s theme “Reviving the Supply Chain.”
Professionals in technical aviation operations from around the globe are invited to attend the event to speak about:
- Challenges in supply chain and maintenance
- Emerging technologies
- Regulatory developments
- Best practices for future aircraft maintenance
IATA’s new symposium features a program of informational sessions on topics like the Supply Chain Track, discussing:
- Aircraft and engine delivery delays
- Parts availability
- Maintenance planning
- Cost Management
There’s also a session on the Operational Efficiency Track that delves into ideas for enhancing processes in aircraft maintenance, highlighting solutions like:
- Artificial intelligence
- Maintenance information systems
- eTechLog
- Digital records
- Predictive maintenance
Other key sessions include:
- Used Serviceable Materials
- Removal of Disabled Aircraft
- Future of Workforce
Sessions and keynote speeches are slated to be given by an array of expert speakers, including:
- IATA Director General Willie Walsh
- Airbus Head of Engineering & Maintenance Andre Schneider
- Boeing Director, Systems, Service Engineering Aman Sandhu
- IATA’s Senior Vice President, Operations, Safety and Security Nick Careen
- IATA’s Director Flight and Technical Operations Stuart Fox
WMES is open to accredited members of the press.
Walsh said, “Supply chain instability, engine maintenance bottlenecks, and aircraft delivery delays are holding back efficiency and driving up costs.”
“The first WMES is an opportunity for the industry to collectively explore and action practical solutions to restore reliability and reinforce resilience,” added Walsh.