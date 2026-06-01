IATA Announces New World Maintenance & Engineering Symposium in Madrid

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched a new symposium for professionals in aviation maintenance and engineering taking place from June 24-25, 2026, in Madrid, Spain.

The inaugural World Maintenance & Engineering Symposium (WMES) is focusing on challenges in aviation maintenance and engineering, particularly those affecting the supply chain—showcased in the event’s theme “Reviving the Supply Chain.”

Professionals in technical aviation operations from around the globe are invited to attend the event to speak about:

Challenges in supply chain and maintenance

Emerging technologies

Regulatory developments

Best practices for future aircraft maintenance

IATA’s new symposium features a program of informational sessions on topics like the Supply Chain Track, discussing:

Aircraft and engine delivery delays

Parts availability

Maintenance planning

Cost Management

There’s also a session on the Operational Efficiency Track that delves into ideas for enhancing processes in aircraft maintenance, highlighting solutions like:

Artificial intelligence

Maintenance information systems

eTechLog

Digital records

Predictive maintenance

Other key sessions include:

Used Serviceable Materials

Removal of Disabled Aircraft

Future of Workforce

Sessions and keynote speeches are slated to be given by an array of expert speakers, including:

IATA Director General Willie Walsh

Airbus Head of Engineering & Maintenance Andre Schneider

Boeing Director, Systems, Service Engineering Aman Sandhu

IATA’s Senior Vice President, Operations, Safety and Security Nick Careen

IATA’s Director Flight and Technical Operations Stuart Fox

WMES is open to accredited members of the press.

Walsh said, “Supply chain instability, engine maintenance bottlenecks, and aircraft delivery delays are holding back efficiency and driving up costs.”

“The first WMES is an opportunity for the industry to collectively explore and action practical solutions to restore reliability and reinforce resilience,” added Walsh.