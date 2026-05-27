FARO CREAFORM Unveils New HandySCAN 3D EVO Series for Portable Laser Scanning

FARO CREAFORM has launched a new 3D laser scanning solution designed to enhance processes like taking dimensional measurements for aircraft inspections.

The HandySCAN 3D EVO Series is a handheld solution that uses augmented reality (AR) and on-scanner visualization to take and display precise measurements.

Key features of the new HandySCAN 3D include:

Accuracy of 0.020 mm

Volumetric accuracy of 0.020 mm + 0.015 mm/m

46 blue laser lines (+1 extra line)

350-mm scale bar

Built-in 4.3-inch touchscreen display

Augmented reality capabilities

Integrated 12MP photo camera for real-time documentation

Wireless capabilities through the Mobility Kit

Embedded GUI

3D manipulation (mesh) capabilities

Advanced scanning features like clipping options and high-resolution mode

Auto-alignment feature for improved quality control on repetitive inspections

With its built-in display this scanner provides direct validation and real-time operator guidance.

FARO CREAFORM has been working with portable 3D scanning since it initially developed the process with the original HandySCAN 3D. The company’s solutions are commonly used for dimensional metrology in industries like:

Aerospace

Manufacturing

Metalworking

Heavy equipment

Automotive

FARO CREAFORM President Fanny Truchon said, "As we unveil this innovative lineup, we're not just introducing a product; we're transforming how professionals across industries approach 3D measurement precision and efficiency.”

Truchon added, "A technology that keeps evolving over time, it again demonstrates that FARO CREAFORM has been reinventing the future of industrial metrology since 2005."

FARO CREAFORM is an AMETEK, Inc. business.