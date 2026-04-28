Duncan Aviation Expert to Present on Value of Aircraft Paint in Maintenance at 2026 NBAA Maintenance Conference

Duncan Aviation has announced that the company’s Paint & Interior Sales Rep Ryan Rudd is hosting a presentation on how effectively maintaining an aircraft’s paint contributes to overall longevity and value.

The presentation is taking place on May 6 at the 2026 NBAA Maintenance Conference, hosted this year in New Orleans.

Rudd aims to highlight the benefits of proper aircraft paint maintenance, such as:

Longer repaint cycles

Lower long-term maintenance costs

Preserved aircraft resale value

Part of the presentation is going to focus on best practices for reducing extra expenses related to aircraft paint and modern innovations in paint technology. Other topics Rudd is covering include:

What goes into a proper aircraft painting process

How to assess paint condition

What to consider when planning to repaint an aircraft

Ahead of the presentation, Rudd outlines the environmental stressors that an aircraft can encounter during every flight, including:

Ultraviolet radiation

Temperature extremes

Moisture

Pollutants

Airborne particulates like sand and dust

Rudd says, “Over time, these factors degrade the paint system, leading to fading, erosion, cracking and chipping. Once the paint begins to fail, the underlying structure is left increasingly vulnerable.”

Interested parties who want to speak with Rudd directly can contact him at: