Two AIM Kansas City Team Sponsored by Safran Participating in 2026 AMC Competition

With The Competition at MRO Americas 2026 underway, Safran USA has announced that it is sponsoring two teams from the Kansas City location of the Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM).

The two AIM teams are currently competing in The Competition at MRO Americas 2026, presented by Snap-on, taking place from April 21-23 in Orlando, Florida.

There are 90 teams competing in the 2026 iteration of The Competition, which involves 29 hands-on challenges that evaluate:

Technical skills

Precision

Teamwork

By sponsoring the two AIM teams, Safran USA is showcasing its dedication to supporting the aviation workforce, especially significant amidst the ongoing technician shortage.

The sponsorship includes:

Funding for travel expenses

Virtual training session with AIM students

Branded items

Safran technicians who are based in Texas hosted the training session, advising students on how to work together effectively and learn about aviation maintenance careers, including what working at Safran is like.

Director of Talent at Safran USA Stephanie Hanes said, “We are proud to support the AIM Kansas City teams as they compete in this key industry event.”

Hanes continued, “The AMC Competition underscores the importance of hands-on training and technical excellence in building a highly reliable and skilled aviation workforce. This opportunity aligns perfectly with Safran’s deep commitment to workforce development.”

Aviation Institute of Maintenance CEO Jason Pfaff said, “We’re incredibly grateful to Safran for their partnership and investment in our students.”

Pfaff added, “Opportunities like the Aerospace Maintenance Council Competition give our students a real-world stage to apply what they’ve learned, build confidence and see firsthand what excellence looks like in this industry.”

“Safran’s support goes beyond sponsorship. It’s a meaningful signal to our students that there is a place for them in this field and that their skills matter from day one,” noted Pfaff.

Attendees of MRO Americas are able to watch the competition and visit Safran at Booth 4718 to learn more about the company’s MRO offerings.