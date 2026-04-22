Alaska Airlines and Tailsight Debut AI Platform for Maintenance Planning and Optimization

Alaska Airlines (Alaska) and Tailsight have announced a new partnership involving the deployment of a new AI-powered platform to optimize maintenance planning.

As the first major airline to use Tailsight’s maintenance planning platform, Alaska plans to use its investment to enhance its maintenance process and highlight the benefits of digital tools for organizing maintenance activities.

This announcement stands as part of the Alaska Accelerate strategy, which focuses on investing in AI-driven software companies that keep generating value for aviation organizations.

After working with Tailsight for two years to identify constraints and uses for the program, Alaska identified key areas to improve with the AI-powered system, such as:

Optimizing labor scheduling

Enhancing parts utilization

Reducing aircraft-on-ground (AOG) time

Tailsight’s system uses a single shared system to connect:

Maintenance constraints

Operational context

Planner workflows

This helps create a planning environment for technical operations that considers all constraints by connecting fragmented inputs from sources like:

Maintenance systems

Flight schedules

Station capability rules

Parts availability

Staffing

As a result, Tailsight’s platform generates maintenance plans that consider practical constraints and optimize actions for the best possible efficiency.

By providing insight into both the fleet and station-level context, the platform makes it easier to plan and execute maintenance strategies after viewing everything in one place.

This also makes it simpler to keep parts, labor and capacity aligned and adapt plans according to changing conditions.

In the future, the two companies plan to keep developing and improving the platform by partnering on:

Development

Integration

Product enhancements

Alaska Airlines Vice President of Maintenance Operations Nathan Engel said, “Tailsight will transform Alaska’s maintenance operations by offering real-time insights beyond current capabilities.”

Engel continued, “What gives me the most confidence is the team behind the product. For nearly two years, we have worked closely together to define requirements, shape the software and test it in real-world conditions.”

“That depth of partnership is why we believe Tailsight can scale. It’s built by aviation experts and engineers,” added Engel.

Tailsight CEO Adam Houghton said, “Maintenance planning sits at the center of airline reliability, but the tools supporting it have lagged behind the operational complexity that teams manage every day.”

Houghton noted, “We built Tailsight to help airlines plan and adapt with greater speed, visibility, and confidence. We are proud to launch with Alaska.”