Milwaukee Announces New Dividers and Attachments for PACKOUT Tool Boxes

Milwaukee Tool is highlighting new additions to its existing PACKOUT Modular Storage System that aim to improve efficiency and organization on the jobsite.

The new storage solutions—including dividers and toolbox attachments—are compatible with PACKOUT Tool Boxes and designed with impact-resistant materials. They are going to be available in April 2026.

The PACKOUT Tool Box 2‑Bin Attachment allows users to customize their toolboxes by mounting onto the exterior with corners reinforced by metal. It also has an impact-resistant body and a clear lid that makes it easy to find small parts like fasteners. This attachment comes with two attachment mounts and on-board storage for two dividers.

The PACKOUT Tool Box Magnetic Bin Attachment features a locking mechanism that allows it to attach to the corners of a toolbox. This ensures easy access to accessories and security during transport. It also comes with two attachment mounts and a clear lid.

The PACKOUT Tool Box Accessory Case Attachment is another exterior mounting accessory that mounts onto the PACKOUT stack. Designed to store SAWZALL Blades and similar accessories, it includes:

12-inch blade storage clip

SAWZALL Blade divider tray

Two toolbox attachment mounts

The PACKOUT Tool Box Belt Clip Rack Attachment keeps its shape under heavy loads and attaches to the PACKOUT Tool Box on the exterior. It also features the ability to swap out attachments as needed for versatile applications.

The Divider for PACKOUT Crate glides into the center of Milwaukee’s PACKOUT crate, providing enhanced organization for materials and tools by creating two separate sections. This accessory also features mounting locations where users can attach PACKOUT attachments inside their toolboxes and swap out attachments as needed.

The Divider for PACKOUT Drawer Tool Boxes adds more organization for small tools and parts, designating separate spaces for each tool. It is also compatible with other attachments to allow for fully customizable configurations.

This divider is designed for use with the following toolboxes:

The Tool Box Attachment Ready Tray for PACKOUT Tool Boxes organizes the interior of a toolbox by creating separate compartments for small parts and tools. The tray has attachment-ready points that allow users to mount and swap various PACKOUT solutions, as well as quick-access compartments.

This solution is compatible with the following PACKOUT toolboxes:

These new solutions are all backed by Milwaukee’s Lifetime Limited Warranty.