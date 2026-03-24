Duncan Aviation Celebrates First 1C Inspection on Dassault Falcon 8X

Duncan Aviation has announced that the team has completed its first-ever 1C inspection for a Dassault Falcon 8X.
While this is the first time the MRO has performed this type of inspection on a Falcon 8X, Duncan Aviation has been operating as a Falcon Authorized Service Center for 30+ years and has completed C-checks on aircraft like:
- Falcon 2000
- Falcon 900
- Falcon 7X
This complex heavy maintenance event was done at Duncan Aviation’s MRO facility in Battle Creek, Michigan, and was finished on schedule.
As the most rigorous scheduled inspection for Falcon aircraft, the 1C inspection calls for removing all exterior panels and relevant interior components, resulting in extended downtime.
To prepare for the inspection, Duncan Aviation Falcon Airframe Team Leader Dale Taylor and his team engaged in comprehensive advance planning, which involved:
- Reviewing inspection and component task cards
- Learning the applicable SBs
- Pre-ordering parts before the aircraft arrived
Duncan Aviation’s work scope on the Falcon 8X 1C inspection included:
- All 1C inspection requirements
- Extensive SB (Service Bulletin) compliance
- Complete exterior paint
- Avionics and interior modifications
Avionics upgrades included:
- Satcom Direct Gateway phone system with an Iridium phone
- CPDLC True North Datalink Unit
On the interior, Duncan Aviation’s team added:
- Garmin dual GI 275 standby system
- Flight Deck Ingenio iPad mounts
- 60W USB-C power delivery charging ports
- New AC outlets
- New luxury vinyl tile entry flooring
- Forward divan cabinet with custom ice cabinet and storage
Duncan Aviation’s airframe team also worked with Duncan Aviation Project Manager Mike Shupp and the customer's Director of Maintenance to ensure success.
“Choosing Duncan Aviation was an easy decision based on our long-standing relationship and their consistent quality,” said the Director of Maintenance, “The communication and proactive planning stood out, and the inspection progressed smoothly from the start.”