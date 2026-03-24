Duncan Aviation Celebrates First 1C Inspection on Dassault Falcon 8X

Duncan Aviation has announced that the team has completed its first-ever 1C inspection for a Dassault Falcon 8X.

While this is the first time the MRO has performed this type of inspection on a Falcon 8X, Duncan Aviation has been operating as a Falcon Authorized Service Center for 30+ years and has completed C-checks on aircraft like:

Falcon 2000

Falcon 900

Falcon 7X

This complex heavy maintenance event was done at Duncan Aviation’s MRO facility in Battle Creek, Michigan, and was finished on schedule.

As the most rigorous scheduled inspection for Falcon aircraft, the 1C inspection calls for removing all exterior panels and relevant interior components, resulting in extended downtime.

To prepare for the inspection, Duncan Aviation Falcon Airframe Team Leader Dale Taylor and his team engaged in comprehensive advance planning, which involved:

Reviewing inspection and component task cards

Learning the applicable SBs

Pre-ordering parts before the aircraft arrived

Duncan Aviation’s work scope on the Falcon 8X 1C inspection included:

All 1C inspection requirements

Extensive SB (Service Bulletin) compliance

Complete exterior paint

Avionics and interior modifications

Avionics upgrades included:

Satcom Direct Gateway phone system with an Iridium phone

CPDLC True North Datalink Unit

On the interior, Duncan Aviation’s team added:

Garmin dual GI 275 standby system

Flight Deck Ingenio iPad mounts

60W USB-C power delivery charging ports

New AC outlets

New luxury vinyl tile entry flooring

Forward divan cabinet with custom ice cabinet and storage

Duncan Aviation’s airframe team also worked with Duncan Aviation Project Manager Mike Shupp and the customer's Director of Maintenance to ensure success.

“Choosing Duncan Aviation was an easy decision based on our long-standing relationship and their consistent quality,” said the Director of Maintenance, “The communication and proactive planning stood out, and the inspection progressed smoothly from the start.”