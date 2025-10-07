Duncan Aviation Announces FAA Testing Center Approval for Battle Creek Facility

Duncan Aviation has announced that its facility in Battle Creek, Michigan, has been designated as an official Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Testing Center.

The Battle Creek facility is the only Duncan Aviation location to achieve this designation. The facility operates within Duncan Aviation’s Technical Education Center (TEC). Adding the new testing center makes it simpler for Duncan Aviation team members to visit an FAA facility, as it previously took some employees an hour or more.

The facility also supports students from flight schools and Airframe & Powerplant (A&P) schools nearby, helping them access certification exams and opportunities for career advancement and development.

FAA Testing Centers offer secure, standardized environments for administering Airman Knowledge Tests (AKTs). These computer-based exams are mandatory for a range of aviation certifications.

Available testing capabilities include:

• Knowledge tests for pilots, mechanics and aviation professionals

• FAA-approved testing materials and supplement books

• Secure, standardized environment for exam integrity

The new FAA Testing Center in Battle Creek serves:

• Aspiring pilots pursuing private, commercial and advanced certifications

• Aviation mechanics seeking certification

• Other aviation professionals, including flight instructors and engineers

Interested parties can register for an exam at the new facility to start advancing their aviation careers.