British Airways to Use 8tree’s dentCHECK for Additional MRO and Inspection Applications

British Airways is adding a dentCHECK tool for base maintenance at its narrowbody facility in Glasgow and two more for base and line maintenance at London Heathrow.
March 5, 2026
2 min read
British Airways
A white airplane with a blue bottom and red and blue accents that says, 'British Airways' on the side

British Airways has announced that the company’s maintenance operations are expanding the use of dentCHECK by 8tree.

The airline uses dentCHECK to optimize aircraft damage inspection and reporting within line and base maintenance practices.

This expanded use aligns with British Airways’ strategies for improving MRO operations, including:

  • Digitizing MRO processes
  • Making decisions faster
  • Enhancing inspection traceability

Having employed dentCHECK tooling since 2017, British Airways now plans to use another dentCHECK tool for base maintenance at the company’s narrowbody facility in Glasgow and two more for base and line maintenance at London Heathrow.

dentCHECK is the first handheld 3D dent-mapping tool enabled with AR in the world. It maintains approval from OEMs like Embraer, Airbus and Boeing.

Key benefits that dentCHECK offers to maintenance organizations include:

  • Enabling 90% faster inspections
  • Producing traceable digital reports that are SRM-compliant
  • Increasing consistency in reports by around 20 times

Business Development Manager at 8tree Leonard Buck said, “We are honored to continue supporting British Airways in their digital maintenance journey.”

Buck continued, “Their growing fleet of dentCHECK tools, which is now operating across Glasgow and Heathrow, is a testament to the value of consistent, reliable, and fast damage-mapping that drives measurable improvements in maintenance efficiency and aircraft availability.”

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

2026 Commercial Aerospace Outlook: A New Era for Supply Chain and MRO
2025 Airport Business Top 40 Under 40: Muhammad Usman Akram, LEED GA, PE(Pak)