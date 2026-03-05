British Airways to Use 8tree’s dentCHECK for Additional MRO and Inspection Applications

British Airways has announced that the company’s maintenance operations are expanding the use of dentCHECK by 8tree.

The airline uses dentCHECK to optimize aircraft damage inspection and reporting within line and base maintenance practices.

This expanded use aligns with British Airways’ strategies for improving MRO operations, including:

Digitizing MRO processes

Making decisions faster

Enhancing inspection traceability

Having employed dentCHECK tooling since 2017, British Airways now plans to use another dentCHECK tool for base maintenance at the company’s narrowbody facility in Glasgow and two more for base and line maintenance at London Heathrow.

dentCHECK is the first handheld 3D dent-mapping tool enabled with AR in the world. It maintains approval from OEMs like Embraer, Airbus and Boeing.

Key benefits that dentCHECK offers to maintenance organizations include:

Enabling 90% faster inspections

Producing traceable digital reports that are SRM-compliant

Increasing consistency in reports by around 20 times

Business Development Manager at 8tree Leonard Buck said, “We are honored to continue supporting British Airways in their digital maintenance journey.”

Buck continued, “Their growing fleet of dentCHECK tools, which is now operating across Glasgow and Heathrow, is a testament to the value of consistent, reliable, and fast damage-mapping that drives measurable improvements in maintenance efficiency and aircraft availability.”