Vueling Uses 8tree’s dentCHECK Technology for Aircraft Damage Inspections

Vueling Airlines has adopted dentCHECK, the industry’s only handheld-portable, OEM-approved inspection tool that delivers instant dent-mapping for aircraft surfaces, developed by 8tree.

This implementation marks a step in Vueling’s continued investment in digitalization and innovation across its maintenance operations. With dentCHECK, Vueling’s engineering teams gain the ability to perform fast, accurate and consistent assessments of surface damage, leading to reduced aircraft downtime and optimized maintenance decision-making.

Head of Technical Services at Vueling Ferran Moret said, “At Vueling, we continuously pursue innovative solutions to support our commitment to safety, reliability and operational excellence. dentCHECK provides our technicians with real-time, objective data, helping us improve both inspection accuracy and efficiency.”

Marketing & Business Development Manager at 8tree Leonard Buck said, “We are proud to support Vueling’s digital transformation goals and to contribute to the airline’s efforts in modernizing its maintenance operations. dentCHECK enables frontline mechanics to inspect damage in seconds, delivering accurate results and driving faster return-to-service decisions.”

dentCHECK delivers real-time, SRM-compliant dent inspections. By eliminating manual measurement methods that are often time consuming and subjective, dentCHECK reduces inspection time by up to 90% while enhancing consistency, traceability and digital reporting. The technology is approved and recognized by major aircraft OEMs including Airbus, Boeing and Embraer.