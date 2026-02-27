StandardAero Induct Two Gulfstream Aircraft for First Services at New Augusta Service Center

StandardAero has officially inducted the first aircraft service events at its new service center, located in Augusta, Georgia.

The first aircraft being inducted for service are two Gulfstream GIV-SP, with one receiving a regular inspection and the other getting Starlink installed and its airframe inspected.

In August of 2025, StandardAero celebrated its new expansion at Augusta Regional Airport (AGS), which includes an aircraft and engine service center.

At the new facility, StandardAero technicians work in a new maintenance hangar that’s optimized for super mid-size to large aircraft, as well as an engine shop to facilitate Honeywell HTF7000 heavy maintenance support.

President of StandardAero Business Aviation Tony Brancato said, “We take great pride in delivering on our commitments, and we are thrilled to have seen the first couple of Gulfstream aircraft enter our facility and be well on their way to delivery post-service from Augusta.”

“We are extremely fortunate to have formed a Gulfstream specialty maintenance crew to add to the existing expertise of our site here in Augusta,” said Chris Bodine, vice president and general manager of StandardAero AGS.

Bodine added, “We are actively scheduling GIV and GV service events through 2026 and beyond, with additional model support coming soon."