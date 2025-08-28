StandardAero Opens Major Expansion to Business Aviation MRO Facility

StandardAero, a provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services—including engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and engine component repair—has celebrated the grand opening of its newly expanded business aviation facility at Augusta Regional Airport (AGS/KAGS) in Augusta, GA.

The larger campus increases the company’s capacity to serve business aviation operators, while bringing approximately 100 new technically skilled jobs and investment to the region.

The expansion project is a 60% increase to the StandardAero Augusta facility, making the following additions:

80,500 square feet of hangar

Engine shop

Advanced avionics

Customer amenities

This investment enables increased Honeywell HTF7000 engine MRO capacity, a market in which StandardAero is licensed by the OEM as the exclusive independent heavy overhaul provider. The expanded facility also heightens airframe services capabilities for large cabin business jets.

Established in 1974, the StandardAero Augusta site provides comprehensive maintenance and repair support for select business aviation aircraft, as well as engine and APU models including:

Bombardier

Dassault Falcon

Embraer

Gulfstream

Hawker

Honeywell HTF7000

· TFE731

· GTCP36 APU

“Today marks a major milestone for StandardAero and for our customers,” said Russell Ford, chairman and CEO of StandardAero.

Ford added, “This expansion reinforces our long-term commitment to the business aviation community and to Augusta, where we’ve proudly operated for more than 50 years. We’re growing to meet the needs of our customers, investing in our people and building on our reputation for industry-leading quality and service.”

The grand opening of the 210,000-square-foot campus was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by company executives, local and state officials, customers and employees. The event also showcased the company’s enhanced maintenance capabilities and highlighted new career opportunities for skilled technicians, engineers and support staff in the Augusta area.

“This expansion is all about readiness and responsiveness,” said Anthony Brancato, president of StandardAero’s Business Aviation division.

Brancato continued, “We’re listening to our customers, and they’re asking for more capacity, faster turn times and a partner they can trust with their most valuable assets. With this investment in Augusta, we’re answering that call – with more space, added expertise, and the same unwavering commitment to excellence.”

While airframe maintenance services are already in work in the new hangar, the company expects the new engine shop facility—designed specifically to meet Honeywell HTF7000 engine MRO demand—to be fully operational in the first half of 2026.

The team is actively hiring to support its expanded operations. StandardAero employs approximately 175 people today at the Augusta facility and nearly 7,700 worldwide.