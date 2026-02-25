AAR Hosts Roundtable Discussion on Aviation Workforce Development

AAR CORP. recently hosted a roundtable discussion to explore how to use apprenticeships to bolster the aviation workforce in the United States.

AAR, stakeholders and United States Deputy Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling met at AAR’s Airframe MRO in Miami. The discussion covered collaborating on developing new apprenticeship opportunities and more modern programs for workforce development.

The meeting was also attended by:

Other MROs

Airlines

Education entities

Nonprofit organizations

Following a 2025 executive order to “unlock the limitless potential of the American worker,” the discussion explored how to so by offering apprenticeships that make high-paying, skilled trade jobs more accessible.

The visit involved taking Deputy Secretary Sonderling on a tour of AAR’s Airframe MRO facility and allowed him to:

Meet with apprentices

Learn about their background, goals and experience

Hear about AAR’s operations

AAR currently has 70 team members enrolled in its apprenticeship program— part of AAR’s EAGLE Career Pathway—that is approved by the U.S. Department of Labor.

“Getting first-hand knowledge of AAR’s program, meeting with staff, and talking with apprentices about their work in the aerospace industry was inspiring and insightful,” said Deputy Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling.

Sonderling continued, “The demand for highly trained technicians is surging, and ensuring that we have a deep bench of skilled labor is crucial to American aviation dominance and safety.”

“Private-sector apprenticeship programs are key partners in accomplishing the Administration’s goal of achieving one million active apprentices,” added Sonderling.

AAR’s Vice President of Workforce Development Ryan Goertzen said, “AAR leadership has been in conversations with the U.S. Department of Labor to highlight opportunities to meet ongoing labor demands in the aviation industry through additional apprenticeship programs, like that of AAR.”

Goertzen added, “Our highly successful approach to building a workforce pipeline helps meet the talent needs across our global network and supports the broader industry. Today’s conversation is a great next step toward strengthening available apprenticeships across the country.”