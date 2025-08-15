AAR Expands EAGLE Career Pathway Program with Legacy Aviation Learning Center

AAR CORP. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Legacy Aviation Learning Center, expanding the Company’s EAGLE Career Pathway program opportunities to Traverse City, Michigan.

In 2018, AAR established its EAGLE Career Pathway program to partner with a variety of schools to help meet the significant demand for aviation maintenance technicians (AMTs) across the aviation industry. This MOU with Legacy Aviation expands AAR’s network of partnering schools, connecting additional students with career opportunities at AAR’s Airframe MRO facilities.

AAR’s Senior Vice President of Repair & Engineering Tom Hoferer addressed Legacy Aviation’s 24 Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) program graduates, highlighting the opportunities available across the aviation industry and sharing words of encouragement for the future.

“It is an honor to address this graduating class that followed a paradigm shifting program, proving what can be achieved in 11 months,” said Hoferer.

He continued, “By demonstrating a curiosity to learn, being courageous enough to innovate, caring for the team you’re on the journey with and making connections across people and ideas, greatness is inevitable.”

Legacy Aviation’s newly established A&P program is one of the first programs to follow the new curriculum requirements of the FAA Part 147 regulation. AAR and others lobbied for this updated approach that enables students to learn based on competency rather than time, leading to the development of new airman certification standards for the A&P certificate.

“Legacy Aviation is using the new regulation to its fullest potential by implementing different pedagogies of learning to train students more efficiently and effectively for the aviation industry,” says Ryan Goertzen, AAR’s vice president of Maintenance Workforce Development.

“Joining forces with AAR CORP., North America’s largest maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) company, emphasizes the collective importance of training future mechanics and increasing opportunities. We are proud and excited to announce this partnership to our community,” says Peter Lane, Legacy Aviation’s president and CEO.

In Denton, Texas, AAR also signed an EAGLE Career Pathway program MOU with US Aviation Academy. Under the MOU, students enrolled in US Aviation Academy’s FAA-approved A&P programs across the country will benefit from a pipeline to career opportunities, mentoring and leadership training with AAR at the Company’s Airframe MRO facilities.