Bombardier Grows Services Network with Velocity Maintenance Solutions Acquisition

Bombardier has acquired MRO services provider Velocity Maintenance Solutions to expand its global services network.

Velocity Maintenance Solutions operates a hangar at New Castle Airport (ILG) airport that spans 35,000 square feet, with 14 mobile repair trucks stationed across the United States for mobile support.

Bombardier has been expanding its services through investments and acquisitions, with the Velocity Maintenance Solutions purchase increasing reach in the United States.

Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Aftermarket Services Paul Sislian said, “Velocity Maintenance Solutions’ capabilities and customer-focused culture make it an excellent fit for Bombardier.”

Sislian continued, “We are thrilled to welcome their talented team and support them as they continue to provide exceptional service to their clients.”

“This acquisition is part of our commitment to continually elevate our service standards: a mindset that has brought us number one rankings in industry surveys for two consecutive years,” added Sislian.