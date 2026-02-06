Airbus Shares Forecast of $138.7 Billion Asia-Pacific Aviation Services Market by 2044

The Airbus GSF identifies off-wing maintenance, on-wing maintenance, training, modifications and upgrades, and digital and connectivity as key reasons for the growth.
Feb. 6, 2026
Airbus recently shared its most recent Global Services Forecast (GSF) for Asia-Pacific, including India and China.

The company predicts a 5.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for total services demand through 2044 and a potential market value of $138.7 billion.

As fleets continue to grow and air traffic keeps expanding, Airbus anticipates that the Asia-Pacific region could need 19,560 new passenger aircraft. This makes up around 46% of total global demand for the forecasted period of time.

The Asia-Pacific aviation sector is also anticipated to keep growing its air travel market at a rapid rate, with the rate of growth for passenger traffic at 4.4%.

The Airbus GSF for 2025-2044 names five key services segments that the company expects to facilitate this growth:

Off-Wing Maintenance

  • Forecasted growth: $37.1 billion in 2026 to $100 billion in 2044

Growth in Asia-Pacific’s off-wing maintenance services likely stem from increased demand as fleets grow and age. There are challenges associated with this demand, such as supply chain constraints and labor shortages.

On-Wing Maintenance

  • Forecasted growth: $6 billion in 2025 to $14 billion in 2044

Airbus attributes this projected growth largely to increasing investment in MRO infrastructure and new maintenance hangars in several markets, such as:

  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Phillippines

Modifications & Upgrades

  • Forecasted growth: $3.8 billion in 2025 to $6.2 billion in 2044

With programs like cabin modernization and retrofits becoming more complex and popular, more next-generation products that require specialized maintenance are emerging. These include In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) and premium cabin products, like seating and design elements.

Digital & Connectivity

  • Forecasted growth: $2.9 billion in 2025 to $11.2 billion in 2044

The use of data analytics and AI-powered solutions is increasing in popularity with MROs and airlines, with the goal of increasing operational efficiency. Benefits that drive growth in this area include:

  • Better predictive maintenance
  • Optimized operations
  • Mitigated labor shortages

Training

  • Forecasted growth: $3.2 billion in 2025 to $7.7 billion in 2044

In the Asia-Pacific region, it’s becoming more common to require Competency-Based Training and Assessment (CBTA). This contributes to growth in the training market as more than 1.06 million new aviation roles could be needed by 2044. This encompasses:

  • 302,000 aircraft maintenance technicians
  • 282,000 pilots
  • 473,000 cabin crew

The 2025-2044 Airbus GSF also notes that maintenance operations support and ground operations could see significant growth as well. The company anticipates growth to $46.4 billion by 2044 for maintenance operations support, which includes:

  • Engineering services
  • Fleet-wide planning
  • Inventory management
  • Technical records

For ground operations in Asia-Pacific, Airbus forecasts growth to $31 billion by 2044. Key reasons for growth in this area include digitalization and automation in ground support.

