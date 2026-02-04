AAR Announces Oklahoma City Airframe MRO Expansion and Alaska Airlines Service Agreement

AAR CORP. has announced the near-completion of its expanded Airframe MRO facility as well as a long-term service commitment with Alaska Airlines.

As part of the service agreement, AAR will induct aircraft from the Alaska Airlines fleet for service at the expanded Oklahoma City facility.

AAR has been performing maintenance in Oklahoma City for more than 50 years from the company’s facility at Hangar 2 of Will Rogers International Airport.

The expanded airframe MRO service facility features:

80,000+ square feet of space

Three maintenance bays

Capability for all 737 variants

To celebrate the project being nearly finished, AAR held a ribbon cutting ceremony in January 2026. Some key topics highlighted at the event were:

200 new full-time AAR careers from the expansion

Upcoming digitalization of maintenance processes

AAR’s Chairman, President and CEO John M. Holmes said, “Today, we celebrate AAR’s growth and our longstanding relationship with Alaska Airlines.”

Holmes continued, “We are very grateful for Alaska’s trust and for the outstanding support we have received in Oklahoma City. We are excited for this new chapter and our decades long relationship.”